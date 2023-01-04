Hicks, Bulldogs beat Delta Devils, 75-68

The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (6-9, 2-0) remained perfect in SWAC play with a 75-68 win over Mississippi Valley State (1-15, 0-2) in Huntsville Wednesday night.
The Bulldogs were led by Madison native Garrett Hicks, who finished with a game-high 23 points. The James Clemens alum shot 70% (7-10) from three-point range in the win.
Despite only having one win on the season, the Delta Devils' offense was humming early against the Bulldogs. The team finished with four of five starters recording 12 or more points.
The Bulldogs continue SWAC play on Saturday, when they’ll hit the road to take on Alcorn State at 4 p.m.