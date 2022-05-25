Hess Dominates in Relief, Helps Baseball to 5-3 Win over Georgia in SEC Tournament Opener

HOOVER, Ala. – Alabama baseball advanced to the double-elimination portion of the 2022 Southeastern Conference Baseball Tournament with a 5-3 win over Georgia on a long Tuesday at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. The win moves the Crimson Tide to 30-25 on the season.
First pitch between the Tide and Bulldogs was delayed by 35 minutes before the game finally got underway at 10:05 a.m. CT. The two teams got through only 2.5 innings with Alabama leading 5-1 before entering a second rain delay that lasted just over two hours.
The long break forced an early exit from Garrett McMillan with the Tide starter contributing 2.0 frames. Ben Hess (3-1) took the mound after the delay and dominated. The freshman allowed just one hit and one walk while striking out an Alabama season-high 10 batters in his 4.1 relief frames for the win. Following Hess' exit, the Bulldogs were able to add two more runs before Dylan Ray came in for the ninth, shutting down UGA in order for his seventh save of the season and the 5-3 final.
Alabama will now square off with 10th-ranked and third-seeded Arkansas in round two of the SEC Tournament on Wednesday morning. The game will air on SEC Network with first pitch tentatively scheduled for 9:30 a.m. CT.