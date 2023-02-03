"He's innocent until proven guilty": District 1 community standing by Councilman Devyn Keith after shoplifting arrest

Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith will have to face a municipal judge from Athens. That's after all Huntsville municipal judges recused themselves after his arrest on Thursday.
Huntsville police say he was caught shoplifting at the Walmart off University Drive.
On Friday, Councilman Keith released a statement admitting he left the store after failing to pay for a $20 pair of headphones during self-checkout.
"I have to be accountable. No one is above the law and as someone who works for and aspires to devotedly represent the best of the people of Huntsville, I can’t make these type of mistakes. I know I am better than this," Keith wrote.
People in District One are standing by the councilman.
"We believe Devyn is innocent and we are going to stand by that," Rosemary Jordan said.
She could not believe the news after she heard of the arrest.
"He's always been a pillar of the community and he still is a pillar of the community. He's always been a young man that I've admired, and I will continue to admire him," Jordan said. "Things are not always what they appear, and so as far as I'm concerned and the majority of people in district one. We are looking at the outcome."
Many are calling the incident an honest mistake.
"That happens to a lot of people forget to pay especially as a small, something as small as headphone, but at the same time, he actually if he actually went through the process of taking it then you know, certain protocols have to come to effect," Jabari Ducksworth said.
People in the area still have many questions left as to why this ended in an arrest.
"More information needs to be released before he's condemned," Ducksworth said.
Some were quick to call for a resignation, but others disagree.
"I don't think he will resign, and I don't think he should resign. He's innocent until proven guilty," Jordan said.
WAAY 31 reached out to Huntsville Police to try to figure out when someone forgetting to pay for something becomes a shoplifting arrest. However, the department says it has no further comment at this time. Walmart is also deferring all comments to local law enforcement officials.
At this time, it's still unclear when the councilman will face a judge for his misdemeanor charge.