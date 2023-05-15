'He's got a debt to pay': Family waits for execution of man in Colbert County 1988 murder-for-hire

The Supreme Court of the United States is siding with an Alabama man on death row who wants to die by nitrogen gas. The problem is, Alabama does not have protocols in place to use that method of execution.
Kenneth Smith and another man killed Elizabeth Sennett in 1988 in Colbert County as part of a murder-for-hire scheme. The state executed the other man in 2010. Smith has been sitting on death row for more than 30 years.
Smith was supposed to be executed by lethal injection back in November. Elizabeth Sennett's family, including her son Michael Sennett, was there when executioners failed to find a vein they could use and his death warrant expired.
Since then, they have been left anxiously waiting for justice.
"I think about my mom every day but when I think about her, the execution, Smith, Parker, Williams, they all come up too," he said.
Michael Sennett said he is frustrated over the legal battles.
"It's about time, I mean, you talk about justice and all," Sennett said. "I mean why should my taxpayer dollars keep a guy alive for 35 years who admitted to killing my mom?"
In 2018, Alabama approved the use of nitrogen hypoxia as a method of execution. In a statement, Alabama Department of Corrections said they have completed many of the preparations necessary for using nitrogen hypoxia but are not done yet. They added, once the protocol is complete, "ADOC personnel will need sufficient time to be thoroughly trained before an execution can be conducted."
ADOC did not say how long that would take.
"It needs to be done right, correctly, get the job done and let's move on," Sennett said.
Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito dissented Monday. However, Sennett said he does not care how Smith dies but believes he has been on death row long enough.
"He's got a debt to pay and it don't matter to us how it happens," Sennett said.