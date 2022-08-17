Heroic neighbors tackle suspect who ran over Decatur police officer

A Decatur police officer is now recovering after being run over outside his own home Tuesday afternoon.
A torn-down mailbox and some beaten-up trees are all that's left behind after the attack.
Investigators stopped by the home this afternoon to check on him. Decatur Police say the officer is walking and doing well after being released from the hospital overnight.
The man accused of attacking that officer, Gregory Hill, is now in jail on assault charges.
Decatur Police say Hill showed up to the officer's home and attacked him. He hit another car, a mailbox and a tree while trying to run the officer over.
That's when neighbors say they heard about six to seven gunshots. Police say the officer fired his gun at Hill, trying to stop him, but none of those shots hit Hill.
Investigators say Hill then ran the officer over in his own front yard. That's when some of the officer's neighbors heard the call for help.
Two men quickly tackled Hill, pinning him to the ground until officers got to the scene.
One of those men recalls seeing the officer briefly get up before laying back down on the ground. He also remembers the bullet holes on the windshield of Hill's Jeep.
He told WAAY 31 he's not sure how those shots missed the suspect.
Meanwhile, other neighbors in the area are in disbelief as they try to determine what caused this attack.
"It was just a shock to have this happen in a neighborhood that I grew up in as a child," said Phillip Chenault. "We moved back in here to take care of my mom. This kind of thing just doesn't happen here, but I guess it's a warning that things like this can happen anywhere."
Decatur Police said the incident remains under investigation, and Hill could face additional charges.