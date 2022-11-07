Heroes' Week begins with community welcome party at Huntsville International Airport

The heroes have landed.
The Semper Fi Community Task Force of North Alabama kicked off Heroes’ Week with a big welcome-home celebration at Huntsville International Airport on Monday. The celebration and escort to their hotel included community groups and residents, who lined the airport walkways to wave American flags and cheer on the dozens of heroes who are visiting from across the country.
“They will be here all week, and they will be riding with us in the parade, too. They get treated special, and they will just be here all week, having a great time," Patriot Guard Riders Captain John Cooper said.
The annual event was started by a group of Marine veterans who wanted to make sure other veterans and their caregivers were treated to a true welcome home, Huntsville-style.
"These American heroes and their families do not receive the welcome home that so many of our military are given after returning home. Many were in hospitals, recovering from injuries received in the line of duty, while their units completed the deployment and returned to a hero’s welcome," SFCTF said in a news release.
The nonprofit recently included first responders in the scope of their mission.
The heroes will be honored at the Huntsville Veterans Day parade, Marine Corps Ball, yacht cruises on Lake Guntersville, aerial tours of North Alabama by private pilots and numerous lunches and dinners hosted by local organizations and businesses.