Quilts of Valor presented to North Alabama veterans

Four more Quilts of Valor have been presented to North Alabama veterans since July.
A Huntsville resident, retired U.S. Army Master Sgt. Bob Sawada, received his quilt on July 15 at the monthly Korean War Veterans Breakfast meeting. Sawada is a Holocaust survivor who went on to serve in both the Korean and Vietnam Wars.
Retired U.S. Army Gen. Richard Formica received his quilt on Saturday, Aug. 5, along with retired Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 3 Bill Holtzclaw.
Retired U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Dr. Harry Hobbs received his quilt on Saturday, Aug. 19 at the monthly Korean War Veterans Breakfast meeting.
Each quilt is personalized to represent the unique journey of the veteran who served. Its handmade stitching is done with love, honor and gratitude. The founder of Quilts of Valor describes these as the civilian equivalent of a Purple Heart.