 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Quilts of Valor presented to North Alabama veterans

  • Updated
  • 0
Sawada Quilt

Bob Sawada and his Quilt of Valor. 

Four more Quilts of Valor have been presented to North Alabama veterans since July.

Sawada Quilt

Bob Sawada received his quilt on July 15th.

A Huntsville resident, retired U.S. Army Master Sgt. Bob Sawada, received his quilt on July 15 at the monthly Korean War Veterans Breakfast meeting. Sawada is a Holocaust survivor who went on to serve in both the Korean and Vietnam Wars.

Formica Quilt

Retired Army General, Richard Formica, received his quilt on Saturday August 5th

Retired U.S. Army Gen. Richard Formica received his quilt on Saturday, Aug. 5, along with retired Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 3 Bill Holtzclaw.

Holtzclaw Quilt

Retired Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 3, Bill Holtzclaw was presented his quilt on August 5th

Retired U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Dr. Harry Hobbs received his quilt on Saturday, Aug. 19 at the monthly Korean War Veterans Breakfast meeting.

Hobbs Quilt

Retired Army Chief Warrant Officer 5, Dr. Harry Hobbs, received his quilt on August 19th (Source: KC Bertling) 

Each quilt is personalized to represent the unique journey of the veteran who served. Its handmade stitching is done with love, honor and gratitude. The founder of Quilts of Valor describes these as the civilian equivalent of a Purple Heart.

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you