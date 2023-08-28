 Skip to main content
Bridge Dedicated to Korean War Pilot KIA

  Updated
  • 0
Samuel Logan

B-29 Pilot, Major Samuel P. Logan, Jr., (USAF) KIA in Korean in 1950 (Source: Logan Family, provided by KC Bertling) 
Logan

The bridge dedicated in Major Logan's honor (Source: KC Bertling) 

It's been 73 years since Air Force B-29 Pilot, Major Samuel Porter Logan, Jr. was shot down over Korea, his remains never found. There's now a special bridge dedicated to the Tennessee Valley veteran to remind us of his service and sacrifice.

Logan

Maj. Gen. Heath Collins (USAF) with brothers Mike Logan (middle) and David Logan. Mike was 2 years old & David was 4 years old when Major Logan was sent to Korea. (Source: KC Bertling)  

The bridge is located over the Little Harpeth River on Hillsboro Road in Brentwood, TN.

Logan served in WWII and was killed in action on September 9, 1950, along with five crew members when his plane was shot down.

Logan

Major General Heath Collins (USAF) at the dedication ceremony (Source: KC Bertling) 

Air Force Major General, Heath Collins, joined Logan's family, along with community members, Tennessee state elected officials, and Boy Scout Troop #55 for Saturday's ceremony at Harpeth Presbyterian Church.

Logan

Boy Scout Troop #55 at the dedication ceremony for Maj. Logan (Source: KC Bertling) 

