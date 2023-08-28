Bridge Dedicated to Korean War Pilot KIA

It's been 73 years since Air Force B-29 Pilot, Major Samuel Porter Logan, Jr. was shot down over Korea, his remains never found. There's now a special bridge dedicated to the Tennessee Valley veteran to remind us of his service and sacrifice.
The bridge is located over the Little Harpeth River on Hillsboro Road in Brentwood, TN.
Logan served in WWII and was killed in action on September 9, 1950, along with five crew members when his plane was shot down.
Air Force Major General, Heath Collins, joined Logan's family, along with community members, Tennessee state elected officials, and Boy Scout Troop #55 for Saturday's ceremony at Harpeth Presbyterian Church.