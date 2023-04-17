Heritage Elementary starts their day in the best weather WAAY!

WAAY 31 StormTracker Meteorologist Grace Anello got to start out her morning by visiting with 175 of the sweetest third graders ever at Heritage Elementary School!
These students talked to Grace all about what it means to be a Meteorologist. They learned about where you can go to earn your degree in meteorology, the special science of physics that meteorologists use , and about the one main goal and objective of every meteorologist: to keep our viewers safe.
These smart students helped Grace forecast for rain by identifying high and low pressure systems, moisture in the atmosphere, changes in air temperature, wind speed and direction, and even satellite imagery.
They also made a severe weather safety plan to have in their minds in the event of a tornado warning in their area.
Grace also demonstrated exactly what it looks like to tell the weather on TV every day by using graphics which appear on the green screen and help meteorologists inform their viewers.
Many students even got to come up on stage and use the microphone to present the graphics and their forecast to the group.
Of course, it wouldn't be a WAAY 31 StormTracker visit without a trip to see the StormTracker 31 vehicle, powered by Lynn Layton Chevrolet. Each one of these 175 kiddos got to see inside the car, understand how it works, and even take home a StormTracker Safety Guide written by the WAAY 31 team.
Thank you for a great visit, Heritage Elementary! What a treat it was to start off the day with you!