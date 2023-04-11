Heritage Elementary has some Meteorologists in the making!

This afternoon WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello spent some time with some of the first graders at Heritage Elementary School!
Each student got the insider's tour of StormTracker 31, powered by Lynn Layton Chevrolet, and learned all about he anemometer, rain gauge, thermometer, barometer, cameras, switch board, radar, and broadcast capabilities! They also all took home a StormTracker prize!
With the help of the Cat in the Hat, Meteorologist Grace talked to the students about types of weather and about which regions experience certain weather conditions. They talked about tornadoes, thunderstorms, and lightning. They talked about how deserts are dry, Antarctica is freezing cold, rain forests are muggy and soggy, and beaches are breezy.
Thank you so much for a great day, Heritage Elementary!