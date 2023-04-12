Heritage Elementary first graders and their wonderful day of weather!

Heritage Elementary first graders had a very special guest visitor Wednesday! WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello met with four of the classes and showed each one of them the famous StormTracker 31 vehicle, powered by Lynn Layton Chevrolet! The students got to take a peak inside the vehicle and learn all about how Meteorologist Grace uses the tool in the field.
With the help of Franklin the turtle, Grace was also able to talk to these smart students all about how thunderstorms form and what steps they can take to stay safe during severe weather. The students each made a severe weather safety plan, too!
These sweet kiddos asked wonderful questions such as "How do tornadoes form?", "What causes earthquakes?" and "How do you know when a storm is getting serious enough to have to go get in your safe place?"
Meteorologist Grace was so impressed and expressed the importance of being "weather aware" and listening to your local meteorologist to know what weather is headed your day.
This visit was full of detailed student stories, giggles, and plenty of smiles. Thank you for a great day, Heritage!