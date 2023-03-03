Here's where you can stream this year's Oscar-nominated movies

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 17.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 AM CST Friday was 17.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.0
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...South to southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts of 50 to
65 mph expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.

&&

Here's where you can stream this year's Oscar-nominated movies

  • Updated
  • 0

The 95th Academy Awards are just about a week away, which means there's still time to watch some of the nominated films and performances.

Many of the movies on the Oscars ballot are now available on streaming services. The multiverse-hopping opus "Everything Everywhere All at Once" -- leading the pack with 11 nominations -- can be viewed on Showtime Anytime.

Netflix is the place to watch "All Quiet on the Western Front," with nine nominations to its name, while HBO Max offers viewers "The Banshees of Inisherin" -- also with nine nods -- as well as "Elvis," just behind those with eight. (CNN and HBO Max are both part of the same parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.)

If Oscar-nominated blockbusters are more your speed, Disney+ has you covered with "Avatar: The Way of the Water," up for best picture among other categories, and "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," starring record-setting Oscar nominee Angela Bassett.

This year, all the best picture nominees are available for streaming in fact, either via subscription or for paid on-demand rental. An exhaustive list follows.

NETFLIX

Best picture: "All Quiet on the Western Front"

Best actress: "Blonde"

Best original song: "RRR"

Best animated feature: "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio," "The Sea Beast"

Best adapted screenplay: "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"

HBO MAX

Best picture: "Elvis," "The Banshees of Inisherin"

DISNEY+

Best picture: "Avatar: The Way of the Water"

Best supporting actress, best original song: "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

Best animated feature: "Turning Red"

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Best picture: "The Fabelmans," "Triangle of Sadness," "Women Talking" (all for rental)

Best actor: "The Whale" (for purchase), "Aftersun" (for rental)

Best actress: "To Leslie" (for rental)

Best original song: "Tell It like a Woman" (for rental)

APPLE TV+

Best supporting actor: "Causeway"

Best animated feature: "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" (for purchase)

PEACOCK

Best picture, best actress: "TÁR"

PARAMOUNT+

Best picture, best original song: "Top Gun: Maverick"

SHOWTIME

Best picture: "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Best animated feature: "Marcel the Shell With Shoes On"

