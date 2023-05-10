Here's what's getting cheaper at the grocery store

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Madison and south central Lincoln Counties through 730 PM CDT... At 646 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northwest of Hazel Green, or 9 miles southwest of Fayetteville, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Lincoln, Belleview, Skinem, Fisk, Molino and Taft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH