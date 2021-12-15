Here's a preview of The Living Christmas Tree presentation at First Baptist Church of Huntsville

For the 37th year The Living Christmas Tree presentation at First Baptist Church in Huntsville is back with live presentations from Thursday to Sunday!
"It's our church's Christmas gift to the region," First Baptist Church of Huntsville Minister of Music and Worship Billy Orton said.
The Living Christmas Tree presentations were virtual last year because of COVID.
Orton says it's great to be doing them live again.
WAAY 31 was inside the sanctuary on Wednesday for some of the final rehearsal.
Orton says it takes a village to make this comes to life.
"Our singers this year number about 120-125," Orton said. "That's down because of COVID this year and just choirs everywhere are down, but I am so proud of the choir. They're doing a great job. They fill the tree but we're down about 60 or 70 singers, which says something about those who're singing."
Between the singers, orchestra, any everyone else involved, that's more than 200 people who're making "the Living Christmas Tree" happen this year.
The band Act of Congress out of Birmingham are special guests.
"A Christmas tree is known for it's visual beauty, so we've adorned our tree with, I think there are like 40,000 lights," Orton said. "Then we have also projection in the sanctuary that helps that and the colors are amazing. The singers are standing amidst the greenery and the lights. So it's a spectacular sight as well as a spectacular sound,"
The event is free, Billy says.
Tickets were sold online only this year and they sold out pretty fast, Orton says. Sometimes tickets become available online again.
You can see if there are any available here.
Orton also says people who're interested can show up 15 minutes before a presentation, stand in line and if there's available seating, they'll be able to get in.
Every year the theme is different of The Living Christmas Tree.
"Our songs this year include songs of longing," Orton said. "We're all longing for normality. This is the Christmas message, but it's a sense of longing and then also a celebration for the birth of Christ."
If you can't make it to any of the presentations, WAAY 31 has you covered.
We will air highlights on Christmas Eve at 10:35p.m.
There will also be a 90-minute special broadcast of the Living Christmas Tree on Christmas Day. That's scheduled for 5:30a.m.