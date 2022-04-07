Here’s your guide to the U.S. Paralympics Cycling Open in Huntsville

World-class cycling returns to the Rocket City when the Huntsville/Madison County community hosts the U.S. Paralympics Cycling Open April 8-10.
The races will be in Big Spring Park and Cummings Research Park. Attendees are encouraged to plan ahead for parking, increased foot traffic and temporary road closures for the events.
Sponsored by Toyota Alabama, Raytheon Technologies, Aerojet Rocketdyne, Northrop Grumman, Phoenix, BlueCross BlueShield of Alabama, along with the Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau, City of Huntsville and Huntsville Sports Commission, the events will kick off with hand-cycling races around the Big Spring Park downtown area on Friday, April 8, from 6-6:45 p.m.
Maps of the race routes can be found below:
Cummings Research Park, April 9-10
Get more details below: