 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here’s what to do if you’re having audio issues while watching WAAY 31

  • Updated
  • 0
WAAY LOGO

Thank you for your dedication in watching WAAY.

If you’re having issues with the audio you’re hearing when watching, it may be due to your SAP, or Secondary Audio Program, setting.

Refer to your TV’s manual for help. Links to help with some of the most popular TV brands are below.

Insignia

LG Electronics

Samsung

Sony

TCL

Vizio

If you still need help, email us at engineering@waaytv.com. Please include your name, how you’re watching us (antenna/cable/etc.), where you’re watching from, and a description of your issue.

Thank you for watching WAAY!

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you