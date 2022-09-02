Here’s what to do if you’re having audio issues while watching WAAY 31

Thank you for your dedication in watching WAAY.
If you’re having issues with the audio you’re hearing when watching, it may be due to your SAP, or Secondary Audio Program, setting.
Refer to your TV’s manual for help. Links to help with some of the most popular TV brands are below.
If you still need help, email us at engineering@waaytv.com. Please include your name, how you’re watching us (antenna/cable/etc.), where you’re watching from, and a description of your issue.
Thank you for watching WAAY!