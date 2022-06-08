Here’s what happened to the North Alabamians arrested for participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot

More than 800 people have been arrested for crimes related to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, with the FBI saying they’ve identified and arrested participants in nearly every state.
Of those arrests, four were from North Alabama: Lonnie Coffman of Falkville, an elderly Vietnam War veteran found with Molotov cocktails; Joshua James of Arab, a member of the Oath Keepers who pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy; Dillon Colby Herrington of Madison, otherwise known as the “MAGA Lumberjack”; and Christian Matthew Manley of Elkmont, who was arrested in Alaska several months after the riot.
Here’s where their cases stand now.
Lonnie Coffman
Coffman was arrested after being found with loaded weapons and Molotov cocktails in a cooler in his truck, according to Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police.
The elderly Vietnam War veteran was indicted less than one week after the Jan. 6 riot on 17 charges. He was kept in custody until a plea hearing in November, when he became the first from Alabama to plead guilty.
He did so to three charges: two counts of possession of an unregistered firearm and one count of carrying a pistol without a license. Coffman wrote a five-page letter to the judge, asking for leniency at sentencing.
A federal judge sentenced Coffman to 46 months in prison in April.
Joshua A. James
James arrived to the Washington, D.C., area on the day before the riot, along with other members of the Oath Keepers. The group is described by the Justice Department as “large but loosely organized,” with a focus on recruiting military, law enforcement and first responders.
James, a military veteran, was arrested in March 2021. As the investigation continued, more charges were added.
He eventually admitted in a plea agreement that he conspired with other Oath Keeper members and affiliates over the course of about two months. During that time, he used encrypted and private communications, acquired weapons and gear, and prepared for the trip to Washington, D.C.
He stored weapons in a Virginia hotel room, and once the Capitol was breached on Jan. 6, 2021, James joined others in entering the Capitol, where he assaulted at least one officer. James and others later fled Washington to Texas, where he helped co-conspirators gather more firearms, ammunition and equipment, according to the Justice Department.
In March, James pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy charges and obstruction of an official proceeding. He also agreed to provide evidence and testimony against others who participated in the riot.
A sentencing date has not been set for James. As of May, his home confinement had been changed to allow him the freedom to leave his home between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on weekdays, or 8:30 p.m. on weekends.
Dillon Colby Herrington
Prosecutors don’t believe Herrington ever entered the Capitol or hit a member of law enforcement, but that doesn’t mean he didn’t try.
Herrington — nicknamed the “MAGA Lumberjack” by the FBI — is accused of illegally entering the Capitol grounds and twice attempting to hit members of law enforcement. Court documents say he used a piece of lumber for one attempt and a metal barricade for the other attempt.
A witness provided a tip to the FBI about Herrington on May 6, 2021, leading to his arrest in Madison about a month later on June 8, 2021.
Herrington faces six charges related to his alleged involvement but has yet to plead guilty or face trial. A status hearing in the case is set for June 10.
Christian Matthew Manley
Manley faces eight charges related to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Video footage shows Manley at the riots, using pepper spray against officers and eventually throwing empty canisters and even a metal rod at them.
The FBI said they spoke with someone in July 2021 who said they knew Manley had been at the riot and later identified Manley in photos taken at the U.S. Capitol that day. Cellphone records and a relative of Manley’s added more evidence of his involvement.
Manley was arrested in October 2021 in Anchorage, Alaska, though his last known residence was in Elkmont. He was indicted on eight charges in November 2021.
His trial is set for Aug. 29.