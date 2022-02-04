 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 745 PM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO EARLY SUNDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...From this afternoon to early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 11.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this afternoon to a crest of 16.5 feet just after midnight
tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow
evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 01/17/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Here’s what all those new potholes are doing to your vehicle

  • Updated
  • 0

Winter weather can mean more potholes in roads, which in turn can create problems for drivers and their cars.

WAAY 31 spoke with an auto repair shop in Huntsville about the damage that potholes can cause, because it's almost inevitable that a driver will come across a pothole when traveling.

The manager of Rod's Custom Body Shop, Kane Batt, said it's fairly easy to tell when something's wrong from driving through a pothole.

“The first thing that’s normally impacted is the alignment," he said. "Alignment is detrimental for tire wear and stuff like that.”

If the alignment is off, you'll notice your car drifting to one side and being difficult to steer straight.

If it's bad enough, “you’ll see the wheels get broken in those situations, or the edges actually break off the wheel. Of course, the suspension components are the next step after a wheel’s damaged like that.”

He said the body shop is seeing plenty of cars with suspension damage.

Driving slowly can lower the chances of having major damage to your car, but sometimes, you notice there's a pothole in the road a little too late.

“If you hit one and you were going a speed where you weren’t ready for it at all, then you are likely to have some sort of damage that will be leftover," said Batt.

He encouraged drivers to check their vehicle if they hit a large pothole and to look for any damage to the wheels. If something looks wrong, take it to get checked out by a professional.

Batt said it's important to do this because a problem with the alignment, tires or suspension can cause a car to go off the road.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com