Here’s what all those new potholes are doing to your vehicle

Winter weather can mean more potholes in roads, which in turn can create problems for drivers and their cars.
WAAY 31 spoke with an auto repair shop in Huntsville about the damage that potholes can cause, because it's almost inevitable that a driver will come across a pothole when traveling.
The manager of Rod's Custom Body Shop, Kane Batt, said it's fairly easy to tell when something's wrong from driving through a pothole.
“The first thing that’s normally impacted is the alignment," he said. "Alignment is detrimental for tire wear and stuff like that.”
If the alignment is off, you'll notice your car drifting to one side and being difficult to steer straight.
If it's bad enough, “you’ll see the wheels get broken in those situations, or the edges actually break off the wheel. Of course, the suspension components are the next step after a wheel’s damaged like that.”
He said the body shop is seeing plenty of cars with suspension damage.
Driving slowly can lower the chances of having major damage to your car, but sometimes, you notice there's a pothole in the road a little too late.
“If you hit one and you were going a speed where you weren’t ready for it at all, then you are likely to have some sort of damage that will be leftover," said Batt.
He encouraged drivers to check their vehicle if they hit a large pothole and to look for any damage to the wheels. If something looks wrong, take it to get checked out by a professional.
Batt said it's important to do this because a problem with the alignment, tires or suspension can cause a car to go off the road.