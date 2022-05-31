Here’s how to watch Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee on WAAY 31

ABC News announced Tuesday it has partnered with BBC Studios to bring exclusive coverage in the United States of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, and you’ll be able to see it all on WAAY 31 beginning Thursday morning!
Here are more details from ABC:
“Good Morning America” and “GMA3: What You Need to Know” will broadcast live from London and Windsor, celebrating the queen’s 70 years of public service.
“GMA”’s coverage features live reports from exclusive locations in London, including a special edition of “GMA” on Thursday as the queen’s Jubilee celebration begins. There also will be special editions of “GMA” on Saturday and Sunday.
GMA airs each morning at 7 a.m. on WAAY 31.
Special editions of “GMA3,” which airs at noon Thursday and Friday on WAAY 31, also are planned.
“World News Tonight with David Muir” - which airs following WAAY 31 News at 5 p.m. - and “Nightline” will also feature coverage.
“The Royal Jubilee: 70 Years on the Throne” will include a number of events as part of ABC News’ coverage, beginning with the official start of the Jubilee celebration on Thursday through Saturday, including: “Platinum Jubilee: Trooping the Colour “; “Platinum Beacons: Lighting up the Jubilee,” the traditional lighting of more than 1,500 beacons across the nation and the Commonwealth; “Platinum Jubilee: A Service of Thanksgiving,” live from St. Paul’s Cathedral in London; “Platinum Party at The Palace,” featuring performances from artists around the world; “The Platinum Pageant”; and “Platinum Jubilee: What a Weekend!”
At 7 p.m. Saturday on WAAY 31, ABC News will also air a primetime special, “Party at the Palace,” the two-hour concert featuring stars, including Elton John, Diana Ross, Queen + Adam Lambert, Rod Stewart, Alicia Keys and many more commemorating Queen Elizabeth II.