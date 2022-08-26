 Skip to main content
Here’s how to track your name aboard Artemis I

  • Updated
Jane Doe boarding pass for Artemis I
NASA

There are a lot of space enthusiasts here in the Rocket City and surrounding areas.

Many of you jumped at the chance to make your own mark on space history by having your name added to a flash drive that will fly aboard Artemis I.

Now, NASA is giving you the opportunity to track that flash drive as it leaves Earth. The first unmanned flight of the SLS rocket launches Monday.

It will eventually bring Americans back to the moon.

Click HERE to get your boarding pass and track the flight. You'll need your first and last name, plus the PIN you created when registering your name for the flight.

