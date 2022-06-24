Here’s Alabama’s report on the number of abortions performed in 2020

The Alabama Department of Public Health has compiled a report on abortions performed in Alabama, and on Alabama residents, in 2020.
The report itself uses the phrase “induced terminations of pregnancy” rather than the word abortion.
The data is broken down into two groups: procedures performed on Alabama residents in Alabama and in other states in 2020 and total procedures performed in Alabama in 2020.
In both groups, most procedures were performed six weeks or less in the pregnancy
Below are some bullet points from the report, as well as the full report.
7,466: The number of “induced terminations of pregnancy” performed on Alabama residents in Alabama and in other states in 2020.
5,713: The number of “induced terminations of pregnancy” performed in Alabama in 2020.
2,325: The number of “induced terminations of pregnancy” in the 25 to 29 age group of Alabama residents undergoing the procedure either in-state or elsewhere. This is the age group with the highest number of cases.
1,768: The number of “induced terminations of pregnancy” in the 25 to 29 age group that occurred in Alabama in 2020. This is the age group with the highest number of cases.
25: The number of “induced terminations of pregnancy” in the 10 to 14 age group of Alabama residents undergoing the procedure either in-state or elsewhere.
21: The number of “induced terminations of pregnancy” in the 10 to 14 age group that occurred in Alabama in 2020.
2,018: The number of “induced terminations of pregnancy” at Huntsville’s Alabama Women’s Center for Reproductive Alternatives in 2020.
2,565: The number of “induced terminations of pregnancy” at Tuscaloosa’s West Alabama Women’s Center in 2020.