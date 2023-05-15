Here are the most popular baby names of 2022

It’s that time of year again! The most popular baby names of 2022 are here, courtesy of the Social Security Administration. This list is especially fun for expectant parents venturing into the vast realm of baby names and possibilities.
In 1997, Social Security started compiling a list of baby names dating back to 1880. This continuously evolving list reveals how pop culture affects naming trends each year.
Now for the big reveal!
Here are the official lists from 2022:
Top Ten Boys’ and Girls’ Names in 2022
Boys
- Liam
- Noah
- Oliver
- James
- Elijah
- William
- Henry
- Lucas
- Benjamin
- Theodore
Girls
- Olivia
- Emma
- Charlotte
- Amelia
- Sophia
- Isabella
- Ava
- Mia
- Evelyn
- Luna
As you can see from the lists above, Olivia and Liam were America’s most popular baby names in 2022. Olivia has been the top choice for four years while Liam has continued to top the list throughout the past six years.
Luna was the only new name to make it into the top ten this time.
Top Five Fastest Rising Boys’ and Girls’ Names in 2022
Boys
- Dutton
- Kayce
- Chosen
- Khaza
- Eithan
Girls
- Wrenlee
- Neriah
- Arlet
- Georgina
- Amiri
You can find the entire list and where your name ranks now and over the past 100 years by clicking here.