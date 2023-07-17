Henagar woman arrested for drug trafficking, found with 1 pound of meth, weapons, cash

A Henagar woman was arrested for drug-related charges after being found with a pound of methamphetamine, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.
Hollie Jamaica Hall was charged with dangerous drugs-drug trafficking, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and weapons–altering firearm identification or possession of altered firearm.
On Thursday, DeKalb County Narcotics along with Jackson County Narcotics conducted a search warrant on County Road 322 in Henagar, deputies say.
The sheriff's office says, after a joint investigation into trafficking activities, agents found Hall to be in possession of a pound of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, several weapons and an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency.
Hall was arrested and transported to the Jackson County Jail.
Bond for Hall was set at $28,000.