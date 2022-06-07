Henagar to host town hall on possibility of opening medical marijuana plant

Leaders in Henagar want your thoughts on the possibility of bringing a medical marijuana plant to the city.
Company representatives as well as city leaders will host a town hall Tuesday at 5:00 p.m. at the Henagar Community Center.
It's designed to answer any questions and address any concerns residents may have about the opening of the facility.
If the plant were to open, city leaders say 200 new, high-paying jobs would become available in the city's industrial park.
The opening of the plant is now legal because of the newly created Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission (AMCC).