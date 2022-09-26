Henagar man identified as victim of fatal Monday morning crash in DeKalb County

A Henagar man has been identified as the lone fatality of a crash early Monday morning in DeKalb County.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 54-year-old William Keith Love was traveling on DeKalb County Road 667 near DeKalb County Road 668 when the 2001 Dodge Durango he was driving left the roadway about 4:44 a.m. Monday.
The Durango struck a tree, fence and ditch during the crash, at one point crossing the roadway backwards and in flames, ALEA said.
Love was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers continue to investigate the crash.