You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 1000 AM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 15.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 2:00 PM CST Tuesday was 18.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 8.0 feet
Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 03/16/1982.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

HEMSI, Huntsville Hospitals seeing increase in patients amid another COVID surge

  • Updated
  • 0
HEMSI

Since the pandemic began, HEMSI says they've seen an increase in patients. Mix COVID patients with everyday calls, and most days they find themselves pretty busy.

"We've had cases where people have called 911 because they've dropped their remote control for their television," HEMSI Community Relations Officer Don Webster says.

Right now there is a shortage of EMT's and Paramedics nationwide.

This as the U.S. faces yet another COVID surge.

The Huntsville Hospital System says there are more than 100 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in their Madison County Hospitals.

Currently more than 300 staff in Madison County alone are unable to work due to quarantine or isolation protocols.

"The volume of patients in the hospitals are so high that we have to spend time, what we call wall time, where we are having to wait to be able to have a bed and a staff in the emergency departments," Webster says.

Huntsville Hospital says people who're transported to the ER with non-emergent needs will likely experience longer wait times currently.

Huntsville Hospital is also the region’s only state-designated level I trauma center.

As for HEMSI, they respond to more than 4,500 calls a month.

"We are never going to tell anybody not to call 911, but what we do is ask people to use discretion, use common sense, make good decisions and try not to abuse the situation," Webster says.

WAAY 31 did reach out to Huntsville Hospital for comment on Tuesday, but wasn't able to speak with anyone.

If you're interested in working for HEMSI, you can find more information HERE.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com