HEMSI, Huntsville Hospitals seeing increase in patients amid another COVID surge

Since the pandemic began, HEMSI says they've seen an increase in patients. Mix COVID patients with everyday calls, and most days they find themselves pretty busy.
"We've had cases where people have called 911 because they've dropped their remote control for their television," HEMSI Community Relations Officer Don Webster says.
Right now there is a shortage of EMT's and Paramedics nationwide.
This as the U.S. faces yet another COVID surge.
The Huntsville Hospital System says there are more than 100 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in their Madison County Hospitals.
Currently more than 300 staff in Madison County alone are unable to work due to quarantine or isolation protocols.
"The volume of patients in the hospitals are so high that we have to spend time, what we call wall time, where we are having to wait to be able to have a bed and a staff in the emergency departments," Webster says.
Huntsville Hospital says people who're transported to the ER with non-emergent needs will likely experience longer wait times currently.
Huntsville Hospital is also the region’s only state-designated level I trauma center.
As for HEMSI, they respond to more than 4,500 calls a month.
"We are never going to tell anybody not to call 911, but what we do is ask people to use discretion, use common sense, make good decisions and try not to abuse the situation," Webster says.
WAAY 31 did reach out to Huntsville Hospital for comment on Tuesday, but wasn't able to speak with anyone.
If you're interested in working for HEMSI, you can find more information HERE.