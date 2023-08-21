HEMSI, Huntsville Hospital talk possible merge

There's a possible merge between Huntsville Hospital and HEMSI in the works right now.
It's not official at this time, just an idea both HEMSI and Huntsville Hospital are discussing.
Huntsville Hospital has acquired other ambulance services throughout the years, so it wouldn't be a first for them.
A letter of intent was signed last Thursday by HEMSI and Huntsville Hospital for the possible merge.
"First and foremost there are two things we are most interested in, one making sure that we either maintain or improve the quality of healthcare in Madison County," HEMSI Board President David Blair said. "Second is to take care of employees. The employees are the backbone of this system and so we want to make sure they do well here if we go forward with this.
Next steps in the process are to discuss and iron out any details, like how to maintain and even improve response times, talk number of units in service, etc.
Blair says regardless of a possible merge the priority is still to ensure when 911 is called, help is promptly on the way.
"HEMSI will maintain its brand under Huntsville Hospital, at least that's what my recommendation would be," Blair said. "Everything is so engrained in the community that it's important to maintain that, so honestly to the people it really wouldn't look any different."
Blair says he's hoping to have this finalized by the end of the year.
Until then there will be more meetings to iron out any details.