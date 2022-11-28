HEMSI graduates largest, most diverse class since starting EMS Academy

13 men and women graduated from HEMSI's EMS Academy on Monday.
It's the largest class of graduates HEMSI has ever seen, but there are still plenty of openings currently.
"As soon as I get in I realized I was going to love it," Graduate Braden Boyd said. "One ride on an ambulance and I knew this was for me."
The city's newest round of first responders are ready to help save lives in the community.
It's HEMSI's fifth graduating class from the program.
The group was surrounded by family and friends in the audience.
"This is the largest academy that we've had to date," HEMSI CEO Jon Howell said. "This is the most diverse academy that we've had and most importantly we started with 13 new soon-to-be EMT's and we're finishing with 13 new soon-to-be EMT's."
The free program is 10 weeks.
With the highest call volume in the region, HEMSI says they still have several more positions to fill including EMT's, advanced EMT's, and paramedics.
"They're actually getting a full-time job being a student," HEMSI COO Dea Calce said. "We actually are paying them the same hourly rate that they would make once they graduate as EMT's."
Ladesha Walton just graduated and is encouraging anyone who wants to join HEMSI to "come along!"
"What inspired me to get in this program is the fact that I have always wanted to be a lifesaver from the very beginning," Graduate Ladesha Walton said. "I heard about the program and I decided to take a leap of faith and it has been great."
Braden Boyd agrees, already speaking very highly of HEMSI.
"With this job I actually feel like I am genuinely doing something and it makes me very happy to know that I can help the people around me because things are going to happen," Graduate Braden Boyd said. "I can't help whether they happen or not but I can help what happens after."
Walton, Boyd, and their classmates are now required to pass the national registry exam.
Four have already done so.
Once everyone is state licensed, the graduates will transition to full-time EMT's.
"There is really no better calling than that of service to your community," Howell said.
"Enjoy this moment, but remember the best is yet to come," Academy Coordinator Bruce Swanson said.
If you're interested in joining HEMSI, you can apply here.
The next academy starts January 9, 2023.