Help us find the best North Alabama-related Wordle starter words!

“Have you done it yet?”
“How many did it take?”
“Aaargh!! I HATE this!”
If any of the above statements sound familiar to you, it may be because – just like many of us at WAAY 31 – you've become a Wordle fanatic. (They also may sound familiar if you’ve been in our newsroom on any recent weekday.)
Wordle is a web-based word game. After entering a five-letter starter word, you then have five more chances to guess the correct five-letter word of the day. Yellow and green boxes help (or infuriate) you along the way.
Everyone has their own favorite starter words. Here at WAAY 31, we like ADIEU, STARE, and IDEAL, among others.
But what if we had a little more fun with them? What if we came up with starter words that evoked an aspect of North Alabama?
Maybe SPACE? Or HUMID. We do enjoy things that are FRIED and washing them down with COKES (even if they are MELLO YELLO). KUDZU and BUGGY have that infernal double-letter twist. Should we go full Morgan County and use WHITE or SAUCE?
What five-letter words that have ties to North Alabama can you come up with?
Share them in the comments! Maybe the one you come up with will be the actual answer one day!