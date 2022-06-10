Help sought in identifying suspected thief at Meridianville golf course

Madison County sheriff's investigators are working to identify a man accused of burglarizing cars at a golf course to steal credit and debit cards.
The thefts took place at Colonial Golf Course in Meridianville, where he may have committed the thefts after playing a round of golf.
Investigators say the man is wanted for numerous transactions of Fraudulent Use of Credit/Debit Card.
Investigators believe the man used stolen cards to purchase thousands of dollars worth of electronics from Madison and Huntsville Target stores.
Anyone who can help identify the thief is asked to call the Madison County Sheriff's Office.