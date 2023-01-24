 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM
CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 mph or
greater expected. Gusts to around 50 mph possible in the
higher elevations.

* WHERE...All of north Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 9 PM Tuesday to 3 PM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs and small trees could be blown down and a few power
outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...Patchy Freezing Fog possible across the Tennessee Valley early
this morning...

Patchy freezing fog has developed across portions of the Tennessee
Valley, with visibilities dropping to 1/4 mile or less in isolated
areas. This fog may also be capable of depositing a very thin layer
of black ice on exposed surfaces, particularly on bridges,
overpasses, and elevated highways.

Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, as visibilities
will vary significantly given the patchy nature of the fog. Use low
beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between you
and other cars.

The fog should begin to burn off by 8 AM.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet,
for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service
in Huntsville.

Help fill the nutrition gap this summer

  • Updated
  • 0
school lunches

Many families depend on school meals to provide for their children during the school year. Over the summer, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) fills the “nutrition gap” through sites operated by approved sponsors.

The State Department of Education is asking schools, parks and recreation programs, faith-based organizations, and other nonprofit organizations to offer meals through the Summer Food Service Program in eligible areas.

Approved organizations will be reimbursed for meals and snacks that meet  nutrition guidelines.

Training will be provided for eligible sponsors.

Contact the Alabama State Department of Education, Child Nutrition Programs at 334-694-4659 or click here.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you