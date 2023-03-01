Help fill food pantries and backpacks in Morgan County

Collection day for the annual Barrels (and Boxes) of Love Non-Perishable Food Drive is Friday, March 3.
Anyone who wants to donate is encouraged to bring non-perishable food items and to Ingalls Harbor Pavilion.
Organizers will take items from 8:00 a.m. until noon.
They will be used to stock food pantries at the Salvation Army of Decatur and the Committee on Church Cooperation. They will also be used for the Backpack Feeding Programs for Decatur City and Morgan County Schools student to cover Spring Break.
Items needed include (No glass containers please!)
- Peanut butter
- Canned meats
- Soups
- Ramen noodles
- Grits
- Pasta
- Pop-top items
- Individually packaged items
- Drink boxes
- Canned fruit
- Canned vegetables
- Flour and sugar
- Cooking oil