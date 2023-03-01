 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CST THIS EVENING THROUGH
FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following areas. In Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee,
Franklin, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...From 6 PM CST this evening through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Showers and thunderstorms are expected to produce heavy
rainfall beginning this evening and lasting at times through
Thursday.  There may be a break in the widespread
thunderstorm activity on Thursday afternoon and night.  Then
one last line of thunderstorms will arrive Friday morning.
Rain totals of 1.5 to 3 inches are expected, with locally
higher amounts up to 4 inches possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Help fill food pantries and backpacks in Morgan County during Barrels of Love collection day

  Updated
  • 0
Multiple groups hosting food giveaways in North Alabama

Collection day for the annual Barrels (and Boxes) of Love Non-Perishable Food Drive is Friday.

Anyone who wants to donate is encouraged to bring nonperishable food items to Ingalls Harbor Pavilion. Please do not bring food that is packaged in a glass container.

Organizers will take items from 8 a.m. until noon.

The items will be used to stock food pantries at the Salvation Army of Decatur and the Committee on Church Cooperation. They will also be used for the Backpack Feeding Programs for Decatur City and Morgan County students to cover spring break.

Items needed include: 

  • Peanut butter
  • Canned meats
  • Soups
  • Ramen noodles
  • Grits
  • Pasta
  • Pop-top items
  • Individually packaged items
  • Drink boxes
  • Canned fruit
  • Canned vegetables
  • Flour and sugar
  • Cooking oil

