Hello, autumn temperatures!

After transitioning to autumn at 8:03 p.m. CT, overnight lows drop into the chilly 50s under mostly clear sky conditions. Highs reach 80 degrees on Friday afternoon with plenty of sunshine. It is looking like a great night for high school football with kickoff temperatures in the low 70s.
The weekend is a mixed bag. Saturday will be the pick as highs climb into the upper 80s with more sunshine. Another cold front brings the chance for showers and perhaps one or two storms Sunday. Temperatures fall back to near 80 early next week.
Tracking the Tropics
Hurricane Fiona continues to move north-northeast in the Atlantic at 20 miles per hour. With maximum sustained winds reported 130 miles per hour, the center of the category 4 hurricane is approaching Bermuda will pass just to the west of the islands tonight. The track of the storm moves on to Nova Scotia on Friday, and into the Gulf of St. Lawrence on Saturday.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Wind: N at 10 to 15 MPH.
FRIDAY: Sunny, but not as hot. Highs around 80. Wind: E at 5 to 10 MPH.