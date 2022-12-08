Heavy showers possible overnight and into Friday morning

We are in for another damp and dreary night. A few scattered showers are possible, but better rain opportunities arrive during the early morning hours. Some locations could see heavy showers overnight and into Friday morning. Low temperature will remain in the 60s.
While Friday morning starts with showers, the rain will move out by midday. We may even get a few peeks of sunshine into the afternoon. Go ahead with your Friday night plans, it will be partly cloudy and dry with temperatures dropping into the 40s.
Saturday will be the rainiest day of the weekend. Heavy showers will develop west of Interstate 65 in the late afternoon hours and gradually move east after sunset. Temperatures should reach around 65 degrees. Heavy rain continues over the Valley through the early morning hours on Sunday.
The forecast for Sunday is expected to be mostly dry, but the clouds stay overhead. Highs are expected to top out in the lower 60s.
TONIGHT: A few showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: SW at 2 to 5 MPH.
FRIDAY: Scattered morning showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain: 40%. Wind: SW at 10 to 15 MPH.