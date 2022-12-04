Heavy rainfall potential early week, then huge warming trend

Heavy rainfall is poised to move over northern Alabama and southern Tennessee Monday and Monday evening. A stationary front will dissipate to our south as warm front reestablishes itself across Tennessee and Kentucky to our north. The focus of the rain will be near this front. That means our best chance for rain will come early in the week.
It appears that the window for the heaviest rainfall will be from Monday into Monday evening with the heaviest near the Tennessee / Alabama border.
Monday temperatures will slowly rise through the 40s into the low 50's during the day. Our high temperature for the day will occur at midnight as warm air moves in from the south. Likewise Tuesday's low temperature will occur at midnight. Readings should be near 60.
An impressive warming trend will occur during the middle of the week with strong southerly wind flow ahead of the next cold front. Highs will be in the 70's Wednesday and Thursday. Morning lows will be near 60 - or more than 20 degrees above average.
The next cold front moves in by Friday returning temperatures to near seasonal averages.