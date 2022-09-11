Heavy rain tonight, plenty of sun tomorrow!

Sunday brings heavy downpours throughout the dinnertime and bedtime hours. Scattered showers will stay with us through nearly midnight but heaviest and most widespread rain coverage will be during dinnertime.
This work-week brings sunshine! That's right, you heard us correctly...sunshine!
Monday's high temperature will be unseasonably cool with a high temperature near 80 but then we gradually warm as we move through the week and eventually make it to a high in the upper 80s by Friday.
Overnight low temperatures throughout the week will be in the upper 50s and low 60s which serves as exciting foreshadowing to fall temperatures being just around the corner.
TONIGHT: Scattered showers. Lows in the low 60s. Wind: SE at 5 to 10 MPH. Chance of rain: 60%
MONDAY: Partly cloudy and much cooler. Highs near 80. Wind: SE at 10 to 15 MPH.