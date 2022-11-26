Heavy rain tonight, cloudy but drier tomorrow

*Wind Advisory from 6 PM tonight through 6 AM Sunday morning*
Scattered rain chances will remain in the forecast for North Alabama and Southern Tennessee through first thing in the morning on Sunday. Heaviest rain will be dinnertime tonight through bedtime tonight. Strong wind gusts of 25-35 mph will be whipping through the area overnight.
By the time many of us wake up on out Sunday, conditions will be dry with mostly cloudy skies overhead and remaining for the day. High temperatures will be near 60s with more gusty wind throughout the day.
Monday starts off on the side of things with increasing cloud cover becoming prevalent by late lunchtime but we will remain dry for the day with highs in the upper 50s.
Tuesday brings another cold front and therefore afternoon showers that carry into overnight and through breakfast on Wednesday. Tuesday's high temperature will be in the mid-60s but after that cold front takes effect, the highs for the rest of the week will struggle to meet the mid-50s and we will re-introduce overnight lows in the low 30s. The end of the work-week will be mostly sunny and stay dry.
TONIGHT: Rain, very heavy at times. Very windy. Lows in the mid-50s. Chance of rain: 90%. Wind: S at 25-35 MPH, gusts up to 40.
SUNDAY: Overcast and windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Wind: SW 25-30 MPH.