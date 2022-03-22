 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts around 45 mph. Some
higher gusts to 50 mph possible in the highest elevations of
northeastern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHERE...All of northern Alabama and portions southern middle
Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Tuesday to 7 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north central Alabama and northwest Alabama,
including the following areas, in north central Alabama, Cullman,
Limestone, Madison and Morgan. In northwest Alabama, Colbert,
Franklin AL, Lauderdale and Lawrence.

* WHEN...From 4 PM today through 7 AM on Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flash flooding and the
flooding of rivers, creeks, and streams.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Ground conditions are saturated from recent heavy rainfall. A
strong storm system will impact the area Tuesday afternoon
and Tuesday night, bringing the threat of heavy rainfall.
Forecast rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher
amounts are possible in the watch area Tuesday afternoon
through Wednesday morning.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Heavy rain, strong storms, gusty winds Tuesday afternoon and evening

  • Updated
  • 0
Storm Timing
Carson Meredith

It is a very mild morning with temperatures hovering near 60 degrees as clouds continue to filter in. We will stay dry through the early afternoon hours with high temperatures reaching the mid 70s despite the cloud cover. The breeze is picking up this morning and will continue all day long. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 AM tomorrow morning for wind gusts up to 40 MPH outside of thunderstorms.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms will arrive in North Alabama mid afternoon and progress eastward through the evening. Our main concern is still flash flooding and ponding on roadways. However, the severe weather threat has increased for northwest Alabama. A Level 2 risk for severe weather is up areas west of I-65, while a Level 1 risk is in effect elsewhere. Here's a breakdown of arrival times for today's storms.

Shoals: 3 - 5 PM

Metro and I-65: 5 -7 PM

Sand Mountain: 7 - 9 PM

We will need to keep an extremely close eye on potential supercells developing ahead of the main line to our southwest this afternoon. These supercells could make a run for our northwestern counties by 3 or 4 PM, which would increase our tornado potential. The main line of storms will catch up and merge with supercells late this afternoon. The severe weather window will be brief with the main line, but damaging winds and brief spin up tornadoes will be possible through early evening. Heavy rain is expected overnight with rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches through tomorrow morning. Locally higher amounts near 4 inches can't be ruled out west of I-65. The flooding concern will be the highest overnight and early Wednesday morning. Use extreme caution if you have to travel tonight!

Heavy rain ends by sunrise Wednesday morning. Spotty showers stick around tomorrow as well. The rest of the workweek and weekend looks quiet and cool with highs in the 60s and partly cloudy skies.

