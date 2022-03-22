Heavy rain, strong storms, gusty winds Tuesday afternoon and evening

It is a very mild morning with temperatures hovering near 60 degrees as clouds continue to filter in. We will stay dry through the early afternoon hours with high temperatures reaching the mid 70s despite the cloud cover. The breeze is picking up this morning and will continue all day long. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 AM tomorrow morning for wind gusts up to 40 MPH outside of thunderstorms.
Heavy rain and thunderstorms will arrive in North Alabama mid afternoon and progress eastward through the evening. Our main concern is still flash flooding and ponding on roadways. However, the severe weather threat has increased for northwest Alabama. A Level 2 risk for severe weather is up areas west of I-65, while a Level 1 risk is in effect elsewhere. Here's a breakdown of arrival times for today's storms.
Shoals: 3 - 5 PM
Metro and I-65: 5 -7 PM
Sand Mountain: 7 - 9 PM
We will need to keep an extremely close eye on potential supercells developing ahead of the main line to our southwest this afternoon. These supercells could make a run for our northwestern counties by 3 or 4 PM, which would increase our tornado potential. The main line of storms will catch up and merge with supercells late this afternoon. The severe weather window will be brief with the main line, but damaging winds and brief spin up tornadoes will be possible through early evening. Heavy rain is expected overnight with rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches through tomorrow morning. Locally higher amounts near 4 inches can't be ruled out west of I-65. The flooding concern will be the highest overnight and early Wednesday morning. Use extreme caution if you have to travel tonight!
Heavy rain ends by sunrise Wednesday morning. Spotty showers stick around tomorrow as well. The rest of the workweek and weekend looks quiet and cool with highs in the 60s and partly cloudy skies.