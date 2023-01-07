Heavy rain Saturday night into Sunday morning ahead of a powerful cold front

Saturday will feature increased chances for overnight showers. Heavy rain will stay with us throughout the overnight and early morning hours on Sunday, as well. Those heavy showers will lessen to a slight drizzle by late morning and will eventually lead to dry conditions by lunchtime and through the evening on Sunday.
Sunday's high temperatures will reach to the mid-50s with a strong breeze which will help conditions to feel chilly yet pleasant. Sunday's overnight low temperature will be in the upper 30s.
Monday wake-up temperatures will be near 40 with a breeze meaning you'll want your heavy jacket when you head out the door. Monday will bring plenty of sunshine into the forecast with highs in the low 50s.
The rest of the work-week will stay mostly dry with temperatures moving gradually from highs in the mid-50s on Tuesday to highs in the low 60s by Thursday. Showers and storms return Thursday, as well.
TONIGHT: Heavy rain overnight, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain: 70%. Wind: SE 15-20 MPH.
SUNDAY: AM rain, PM clouds. Highs in the mid-50s. Chance of rain: 60%. Wind: S 15-20 MPH.