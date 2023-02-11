Heavy rain likely, high elevation snow possible tonight

The weekend will feature a mixed bag of sunshine, heavy rain and perhaps even a little snow!
This morning will be dry, but showers will develop from south to north this afternoon. Rain will widespread and heavy from that point through all of Saturday night.
Totals will vary from near a half-inch to the west to more than an inch farther east.
There is a good chance some of this rain will transition to snow late Saturday night through early Sunday morning, mainly in the higher elevations of northeastern Alabama.
Since the ground is warm and air temperatures will be near freezing, accumulation on the roads is unlikely. Having said that, pockets of accumulation can't be ruled out if the snow is heavy enough.
Sunshine will return Sunday afternoon. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid-50s. High temperatures will bounce back to the 60s starting Monday and continuing through next Thursday.
The next round of rain will likely come our way Tuesday afternoon and evening. A stronger system will bring us more rain and thunderstorms late Wednesday into Thursday and will pose a severe weather threat for the region.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Afternoon rain showers. Highs in the mid-50s. Chance of rain: 80%. Wind: NE 10-15 MPH.
TONIGHT: Heavy rain. Wintry mix possible late. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation: 100%. Wind: N 10-18 MPH.