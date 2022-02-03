Heavy rain, flooding, strong storms, and freezing temperatures all in the next 24 hours

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 830 PM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY SUNDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...From Friday afternoon to early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 4.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 16.5 feet Saturday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday
evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 01/17/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 830 PM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO EARLY SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...From late tonight to early Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water begins to flood yards on the
downstream side of the Brownsboro Road bridge.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 AM CST Thursday the stage was 8.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 18.5 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow
evening.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.5 feet on 03/25/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 12 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding of mainstem rivers is expected, along with
significant rises on area creeks and streams. Excessive rainfall
will also result in a threat for both areal and flash flooding.

* WHERE...North Alabama and southern middle Tennessee, including the
following counties in north Alabama, Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb,
Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison,
Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee, Franklin,
Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...Until 12 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected,
with locally higher amounts.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Heavy rain, flooding, strong storms, and freezing temperatures all in the next 24 hours

  • Updated
  • 0
Heavy rain timing today
Carson Meredith

Get ready for a wild weather day in North Alabama. This morning, we are seeing a break in the rain, which is certainly helping to limit flooding concerns right now. Roads are wet after last night's rain, so use caution on your morning commute. To our north and west, a significant ice storm is underway for western Tennessee and into Kentucky. If you have any travel plans north or west today, consider postponing or canceling them altogether. Here in North Alabama, we still anticipate to see mainly rain with this system, but a lot of it.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms begin to move into northwest Alabama late morning as the cold front arrives. Here's a breakdown of when you can expect the heavy rain and storms in your area today.

Shoals: 11 AM - 2 PM

I-65 Corridor (including Huntsville): 2 PM - 4 PM

Sand Mountain: 4 PM - 6 PM

While heavy rain remains our primary concern, there is now a low end risk for a few strong to severe storms along the front, especially for our southern counties. Damaging winds up to 60 MPH will be possible with the strongest storms. An additional 1 to 2 inches of rain are expected today. While this morning's dry time has helped, flash flooding and ponding on the roadways will be big concerns for the evening commute. Creeks and rivers that have already reached flood stage will also continue to rise later tonight and into Friday.

As the bulk of the moisture moves out of North Alabama this evening, temperatures will drop rapidly. If enough moisture lingers behind the cold front, we could see freezing rain and freezing drizzle. No significant accumulations or travel impacts are expected. However, any frozen precipitation combined with residual moisture from today's rain may lead to a few slick spots late tonight and early Friday morning. High temperatures Friday will remain in the 30s under cloudy skies. Past Friday, sunshine returns but it will stay cool. Highs are in the 40s Saturday and back to near 50 Sunday. Overnight lows remain in the 20s.

