Heavy rain, flooding, strong storms, and freezing temperatures all in the next 24 hours

Get ready for a wild weather day in North Alabama. This morning, we are seeing a break in the rain, which is certainly helping to limit flooding concerns right now. Roads are wet after last night's rain, so use caution on your morning commute. To our north and west, a significant ice storm is underway for western Tennessee and into Kentucky. If you have any travel plans north or west today, consider postponing or canceling them altogether. Here in North Alabama, we still anticipate to see mainly rain with this system, but a lot of it.
Heavy rain and thunderstorms begin to move into northwest Alabama late morning as the cold front arrives. Here's a breakdown of when you can expect the heavy rain and storms in your area today.
Shoals: 11 AM - 2 PM
I-65 Corridor (including Huntsville): 2 PM - 4 PM
Sand Mountain: 4 PM - 6 PM
While heavy rain remains our primary concern, there is now a low end risk for a few strong to severe storms along the front, especially for our southern counties. Damaging winds up to 60 MPH will be possible with the strongest storms. An additional 1 to 2 inches of rain are expected today. While this morning's dry time has helped, flash flooding and ponding on the roadways will be big concerns for the evening commute. Creeks and rivers that have already reached flood stage will also continue to rise later tonight and into Friday.
As the bulk of the moisture moves out of North Alabama this evening, temperatures will drop rapidly. If enough moisture lingers behind the cold front, we could see freezing rain and freezing drizzle. No significant accumulations or travel impacts are expected. However, any frozen precipitation combined with residual moisture from today's rain may lead to a few slick spots late tonight and early Friday morning. High temperatures Friday will remain in the 30s under cloudy skies. Past Friday, sunshine returns but it will stay cool. Highs are in the 40s Saturday and back to near 50 Sunday. Overnight lows remain in the 20s.