Heavy rain, flooding, and severe storms all possible this evening and overnight

A busy weather day has gotten off to a quick start. A subtle boundary set off spotty showers and storms across North Alabama earlier this morning but that activity has now lifted northward into Tennessee. To our west, a line of strong to severe storms is moving into northwestern Tennessee and western Kentucky. There have been numerous Severe Thunderstorm and Tornado Warnings with this line but we do not expect to see issues with this line of storms in our coverage area until later this evening. Until then, expect a lull in the rain for the rest of the morning and into the early afternoon outside of some spotty showers.
There are no major changes to our forecast today. A Flood Watch remains in effect for nearly all of counties from noon today until noon tomorrow. A Level 2 risk for severe storms also continues for areas west of Huntsville for later on tonight. The line of storms to our north this morning will slowly move southeast all day, eventually arriving in northwest Alabama late this afternoon. Here's the arrival times for today's storms. These times could be adjusted as we look over more data throughout the day.
Shoals: 5 PM - 7 PM
Metro and I-65 Corridor: 7 PM - 9 PM
Sand Mountain: 9 PM - 11 PM
In addition to the line of storms along the cold front, we will need to closely monitor any supercells developing ahead of the main line. These supercells could enhance our tornado potential, especially in the Shoals. The limiting factor in today's severe weather threat will once again be instability and the lack thereof. Cloudy skies could help limit the fuel we need for severe storms. However, a strong southerly wind will force highs into the low 70s, which may be enough to counteract the lack of instability.
Heavy rain and flash flooding will be the main concern tonight. Upwards of two inches of rain will be possible today alone. Given an already saturated ground from yesterday's rain, it won't take much more heavy rain to see flash flooding, ponding on the roads, and rises in creek and water levels. Rain continues overnight and early Wednesday morning but the severe weather threat ends by midnight. Another wave of heavy rain is possible Thursday night into Friday morning and maybe Saturday night and Sunday as well.