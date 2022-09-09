Heavy rain expected Saturday morning

Rain chances are increasing as we move toward midnight. Expect shattered showers and a few heavy downpours as a very strong band of showers and thunderstorms moves from southeast through Northwest Alabama overnight. Most locations will wake up to heavy rain on Saturday morning and the chance for scattered showers will continue into lunchtime. Highs reach for the lower 80s.
Sunday will be damp and dreary as well. But the heaviest rain on Sunday is expected in the late afternoon and early evening. By Sunday night the rain and storms will decrease in coverage, but a few rain chances carry into Monday morning to start the work week.
Good news: We will dry out on Tuesday behind the next front. That will put an end to our wet weather pattern and usher in more sunshine and Fall-like temperatures beginning Tuesday with lows near 60 and highs in the low 80s.
Tracking the Tropics
Hurricane Earl continues to move northeast at about 22 mph. Maximum sustained winds remain at 100 mph. It remains well east of the U.S. coastline. In the Pacific, Hurricane Kay in now a Tropical Storm moving northwest near 13 mph off the Baja California peninsula. Rain from the outer bands could bring 2 to 4 inches to the south portion of California and about 1 to 2 inches to Southwest Arizona.
TONIGHT: Showers and storms likely. Lows in the mid-60s. Wind: E at 5 to 10 MPH.
SATURDAY: Heavy morning rain. Scattered rain and storms all day. Highs in the low 80s. Wind: SE at 5 to 10 MPH.
SUNDAY: Scattered showers. Heavier rain in the afternoon. Highs in the low 80s. Wind: SW at 5 to 10 MPH.