Heavy rain expected all day Sunday and throughout much of the work-week ahead

Isolated showers stay in the forecast overnight tonight ahead of plenty of rain coming for all starting early on Sunday.
Starting in the wee-hours of Sunday morning, heavy rain will make its way into the Shoals our Southern Tennessee counties and push south and east throughout the day. The heaviest rain will be as your are heading out the door Sunday for breakfast or brunch and again, with a second round around dinnertime. The Valley will likely see about an inch of rainfall on Sunday that will not subside until after midnight.
Monday will be cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 50s, but surprisingly enough, this will be one of the best days of the week to be outside, out-and-about.
Starting Tuesday before the morning commute and lasting through late morning on Friday, the Valley will all day rain, each day. Weekly rainfall amounts are expected to sit between 2.5-4 inches depending on the area. That being said, keep the rain boots and umbrella handy all week!
Tuesday brings the coldest temperatures with highs reaching only to the mid-40s, while each day for the rest of the work-week will feature more mild high temperatures in the low and mid-50s.
We'll be much drier on Friday and Saturday with partly cloudy skies overhead.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, scattered showers ahead of heavy rain. Lows in the mid-40s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: SE 15-20 MPH, gusting 25-30 MPH.
SUNDAY: Heavy rain all day. Highs in the low 50s. Chance of rain: 100%. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.