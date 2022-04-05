Heavy rain continues this morning, severe weather possible Wednesday afternoon

Heavy rain continues to move across North Alabama this morning. We have seen a few lightning strikes across the area, but no severe weather is expected. The far greater impacts will be seen on the morning commute. Plan on an extra 15-20 minutes for your drive to work and school. Most of the heavy rain comes to an end by 11 AM, but we will need to closely monitor the potential for any storms redeveloping this afternoon as the low pressure passes by. These storms could lead to an isolated damaging wind threat should they materialize. All storm chances (for today) are done by 9 PM.
The active weather pattern continues Wednesday as a strong cold front poses another risk for severe weather. The severe weather outlook for Wednesday remains unchanged, with a Level 3 risk posted for northeast Alabama and a Level 2 risk elsewhere. Data sources are really struggling with the evolution of tomorrow's thunderstorm potential. Some models show a narrow band of thunderstorms developing on top of the I-65 corridor and quickly moving through our eastern counties late afternoon and early evening. Others models bring nothing more than scattered showers ahead of the front. We still expect a small window for severe weather beginning around 2 or 3 PM Wednesday and lasting through 7 or 8 PM. While this is not a "slam dunk" severe weather threat, all modes will be possible along the line of storms, including damaging winds up to 70 MPH and brief tornadoes.
Lingering showers end Wednesday night as drier and cooler air settles in. Highs on Thursday are in the mid 60s despite sunshine. An upper level low will stall over the Great Lakes Friday. This puts North Alabama in northwesterly flow ushering in even colder air heading into the weekend. Highs both Friday and Saturday are in the mid 50s with lows in the mid 30s. This would be an ideal setup for a frost or light freeze Saturday and perhaps Sunday morning. A few sprinkles will also be possible but most stay dry. Highs are back into the 60s by Sunday.