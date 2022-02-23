Heavy rain coming to an end for now, several more waves of rain on the way

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Alabama... Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Backwater on a nearby tributary added to floodwaters from the Flint River both reach a small bridge on Brownsboro Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:30 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 19.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM CST Wednesday was 19.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.0 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.9 feet on 01/03/2020. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&