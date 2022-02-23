Heavy rain coming to an end for now, several more waves of rain on the way

Heavy rain is finally tapering off this morning. Light showers will linger through 8 or 9 AM for areas east of I-65. Flooding remains the major concern for the morning commute. With ponding on the roadways and excessive runoff from creeks and rivers running at high levels, allow for some extra time heading to work or school and take it slow. We expect to see a decent bit of dry time through late morning into the afternoon. This will help any lingering flooding issues on roads, but creeks and rivers will still run high. Cloudy skies and a persistent northerly wind will keep highs in the upper 50s today.
Unfortunately, the break in the rain will not last long. Our next disturbance arrives late this afternoon and into the evening. The highest rain chances with this system will be confined to our Tennessee counties. A few showers can't be ruled out in Alabama, however. The risk for heavy rain and flooding is lower tonight, but it won't take much more rain to cause problems given how saturated our ground is from rain from earlier this week. Heavy rain will stay to our north on Thursday, continuing to mainly impact our Tennessee counties. Another cold front sweeps through North Alabama late Thursday night and early Friday morning. Showers and a few thunderstorms will accompany this front, which should move quickly enough to limit widespread flooding concerns.
Another system will need to be watched this weekend as well. A few light showers move back into the area Saturday evening into the day Sunday. When all is said and done, an additional one inch of rain is expected over the next five days. On top of the three to five inches of rain many of us have seen so far, creek and river levels will continue to stay above flood stage or climb even higher over the next week. Thankfully, a much drier and seasonable weather pattern returns to kick off March next week.