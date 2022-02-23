Heavy rain coming to an end for now, several more waves of rain on the way

 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by yesterday's
excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of north central Alabama, including the
following county, Madison.

* WHEN...Until 1245 PM CST.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 905 AM CST, River gauges indicated heavy rain due to
yesterday's thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring in
the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Western Huntsville, Madison, Redstone Arsenal, Triana,
Huntsville International Airport and Harvest.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Backwater on a nearby tributary added to
floodwaters from the Flint River both reach a small bridge on
Brownsboro Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 19.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 AM CST Wednesday was 19.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.0
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage
tomorrow morning.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
19.9 feet on 01/03/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 14.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this morning to a crest of 18.0 feet tomorrow morning.
It will then fall below flood stage early Friday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.0 feet on 04/09/1938.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Heavy rain coming to an end for now, several more waves of rain on the way

  • 0
Rain chances next five days
Carson Meredith

Heavy rain is finally tapering off this morning. Light showers will linger through 8 or 9 AM for areas east of I-65. Flooding remains the major concern for the morning commute. With ponding on the roadways and excessive runoff from creeks and rivers running at high levels, allow for some extra time heading to work or school and take it slow. We expect to see a decent bit of dry time through late morning into the afternoon. This will help any lingering flooding issues on roads, but creeks and rivers will still run high. Cloudy skies and a persistent northerly wind will keep highs in the upper 50s today.

Unfortunately, the break in the rain will not last long. Our next disturbance arrives late this afternoon and into the evening. The highest rain chances with this system will be confined to our Tennessee counties. A few showers can't be ruled out in Alabama, however. The risk for heavy rain and flooding is lower tonight, but it won't take much more rain to cause problems given how saturated our ground is from rain from earlier this week. Heavy rain will stay to our north on Thursday, continuing to mainly impact our Tennessee counties. Another cold front sweeps through North Alabama late Thursday night and early Friday morning. Showers and a few thunderstorms will accompany this front, which should move quickly enough to limit widespread flooding concerns.

Another system will need to be watched this weekend as well. A few light showers move back into the area Saturday evening into the day Sunday. When all is said and done, an additional one inch of rain is expected over the next five days. On top of the three to five inches of rain many of us have seen so far, creek and river levels will continue to stay above flood stage or climb even higher over the next week. Thankfully, a much drier and seasonable weather pattern returns to kick off March next week.

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores

