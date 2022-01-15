Heavy rain by the afternoon, snow by Sunday morning

If you haven't already now is the time to prepare for the upcoming winter weather! The good news is we won't be making any snow angels today, but we won't be completely quiet today.
Expecting moderate to even heavier rain as the system begins to move west of I-65 beginning late this afternoon with up to 2" of rainfall possible in some areas. We'll also be dealing with some gusty winds up to 30 mph in some areas.
A Wind Advisory has been put in place starting at 8:00 for Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marshall, Morgan, Lincoln, and Moore counties that is set to expire at 8 a.m. Sunday.
A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect Sunday at 6 AM until 12 AM Monday
The surface low we've been monitoring closely looks like it will head off to our northeast into Georgia. What this means is we will see more rain than snow with this system. The transition from rain to snow will begin early tomorrow morning as cold air begins to wrap around the system.
Shoals: 2AM
I-65 CORRIDOR: 3AM
Sand Mountain: by 4AM
With heavy rain expected accumulations totals are a bit harder to track. Could see anywhere from a trace to 1" in our western counties with higher amounts up to 4" further east where the Winter Storm Watch remains in effect until Sunday evening.