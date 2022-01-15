Heavy rain by the afternoon, snow by Sunday morning

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm to impact the Tennessee Valley tomorrow...

A strengthening winter storm will move eastward across the Tennessee
Valley this weekend, bringing widespread moderate to locally heavy
rainfall to the region from late this afternoon through early Sunday
morning. As cold air wraps around this system, rain will initially
begin to mix with snow around sunrise across northwest Alabama, with
this transition zone expected to shift southeastward through the late
morning hours. Although precipitation will end quickly from
southwest-to-northeast during the afternoon hours, the final hours
should occur entirely as light snow or snow flurries.

Snowfall accumulations ranging from a trace up to one inch are
possible for much of northwest and north central Alabama. Higher
accumulations of snow are expected across northeast Alabama and
southern Middle Tennessee, where a Winter Storm Watch is in effect.

This snowfall forecast remains uncertain and is likely to undergo
further revision in future forecast updates. Please keep checking for
updated information this weekend. Due to the likelihood for cold
temperatures in the wake of the departing system, any snow on the
ground will linger into Monday and could cause hazardous driving
conditions Sunday night into early Monday morning.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM CST SATURDAY TO 8 AM CST
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Sustained east to northeasterly winds of 20-25 MPH with
gusts of 30-35 MPH expected. Both sustained winds and gusts will
be higher in elevated terrain.

* WHERE...All counties in northern Alabama, as well as Lincoln,
Moore and Franklin counties in southern Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 8 PM CST Saturday through 8 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High profile vehicles, especially those
traveling on north-south oriented roads, will be susceptible to
impacts from the strong winds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Heavy rain by the afternoon, snow by Sunday morning

  • Updated
  • 0

Ashley's Saturday Morning Forecast 1.15
If you haven't already now is the time to prepare for the upcoming winter weather! The good news is we won't be making any snow angels today, but  we won't be completely quiet today.
 
Future radar 1.15
Expecting moderate to even heavier rain as the system begins to move west of I-65 beginning late this afternoon with up to 2" of rainfall possible in some areas. We'll also be dealing with some gusty winds up to 30 mph in some areas. 
 
A Wind Advisory has been put in place starting at 8:00 for Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marshall, Morgan, Lincoln,  and Moore counties that is set to expire at 8 a.m. Sunday. 
 
A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect Sunday at 6 AM until 12 AM Monday
 
The surface low we've been monitoring closely looks like it will head off to our northeast into Georgia. What this means is we will see more rain than snow with this system. The transition from rain to snow will begin early tomorrow morning as cold air begins to wrap around the system.
 
Shoals: 2AM
I-65 CORRIDOR: 3AM
Sand Mountain: by 4AM
 
 
With heavy rain expected accumulations totals are a bit harder to track. Could see anywhere from a trace to 1" in our western counties with higher amounts up to 4" further east where the Winter Storm Watch remains in effect until Sunday evening. 

