Heavy rain arrives Friday

Clouds will increase overnight, and you will wake up to temperatures in the 40s on Friday morning. Rain is on the way but will hold off until midday or early afternoon. What starts as a few scattered showers develops into heavy rain through the evening and overnight. Still, Friday's high temperatures will make it into the lower 60s.
New Year's Weekend
So far, New Year's Eve looks to be damp and dreary, but mild with highs in the mid 60s on Saturday. The rain will move out by Saturday evening, making for dry conditions before midnight if you plan to stay up late to ring in the New Year.
The first day of 2023 starts out sunny, milder and dry with highs reaching for the middle 60s on Sunday afternoon. More heavy rain is expected to develop Monday morning and continue through much of next week.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows near 50. Wind: SE at 10 to 15 mph.
FRIDAY: Cloudy and mild. Evening rain develops. Highs around 65. Rain chance: 60%. Wind: SE at 15 to 20 mph, gusts 25 mph.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Heavy rain. Rain chance: 90%. Lows around 55. Wind: SE at 10 to 15 mph.