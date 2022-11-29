Heavy rain and strong storms continue through Tuesday night

As the evening round of heavy rain and strong storms passes, we are tracking an intensification later Tuesday night and into the early Wednesday morning hours. Main threats are downpours, gusty winds, hail and the possibility for tornado development.
The heaviest storms will be from dinnertime through the turn of the night, meaning everyone should have a way for storm notifications to reach them even after bedtime. Downloading the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App is a great way to do that.
Heavy storms should exit our area early Wednesday morning, but some drizzle and showers may linger into the morning commute. Stay with WAAY 31 for frequent updates on air, on Facebook Live, on the web and through our app. We will continue to monitor the situation until the storms pass.
TONIGHT: Strong to severe storms. Lows in the mid-50s. Chance of rain: 100%. Wind: SE at 15 to 20 MPH, gusting to 40 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: Decreasing clouds. Sunny midday and afternoon. High around 50. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: N at 10 to 15 MPH.